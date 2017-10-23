Rao Anwar contempt notice

The District and Sessions Judge (Malir) on Saturday issued a contempt of court notice to Malir SSP Rao Anwar for failing to appear before the court in a case regarding alleged kidnapping of two citizens.

The court, at a previous hearing, had issued summons to the station house officer (SHO) of the Sachal police and the Malir SSP to appear in person at the hearing of a case pertaining to the alleged kidnapping of two men, Ajab Khan and Sher Khan.

The petitioner alleged that Ajab Khan and his maternal nephew, Sher Khan, were illegally detained by the Sachal police and the cops had refused to lodge a case on the family’s request, telling the relatives that Malir SSP Rao Anwar had barred them from entertaining any such complaint.

It was further alleged that another police officer, Inspector Shoaib Sheikh, had received a huge sum of money as ransom from the family members for the release of the two men. Instead of releasing the two, though, the police had lodged a fake case of kidnapping against them.

As the Malir SSP and Sachal police SHO failed to appear despite court summons, the judge issued contempt of court notices to both and fixed October 23 (today) as the next date of hearing.

Provocative speech case

The anti-terrorism court hearing the cases pertaining to a provocative speech delivered by MQM founder Altaf Hussain in 2016 adjourned the hearing till November 7 on a plea filed by MQM-Pakistan chief Dr Farooq Sattar.

Sattar was not present for Saturday’s hearing and an application seeking exemption was moved on his behalf. The reason cited by his lawyer was a medical ailment and the court, while granting the request, told the lawyer to ensure Sattar’s presence at the next hearing on November 7.

The case proceedings are now at a point where the accused are due to be provided copies of the case documents. That, however, was not possible due to Sattar’s absence and the court decided it would be done at the next hearing.

The court also, once again, issued non-bailable warrants of arrest against the MQM founder and other absconding accused.