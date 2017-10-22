Sun October 22, 2017
Peshawar

October 22, 2017

KP govt blamed for non-provision of natural gas

KARAK: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rehmat Salam Khattak said on Saturday that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI)-led provincial government was not serious to provide natural gas to Karak.

This he said while inaugurating a private hostel in Karak city.  He claimed his party had completed record development projects in the country.

He added the federal government was making efforts to provide gas to the district, but the provincial government stopped the release of royalty funds to the district.

The PML-N leader said the benefits of the gas royalty were not being passed on to the common man.

He alleged that the royalty was being wasted on petty projects and no mega project was launched in the district.

He said the PTI government had miserably failed to translate its slogan of change into reality. He recalled that the people made a wrong decision in the last general election.

Rehmat Salam urged the people to vote for the PML-N candidates in the next general election so that they could work for the wellbeing of the poor people.

He said the PTI rulers had been unable to implement its reform agenda and the slogan of change was a ploy to reach the corridors of power.

 

 

