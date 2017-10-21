Quetta attack

On Wednesday (Oct 18), a suicide attack in Quetta resulted in the death of eight people, including seven policemen. The situation is getting out of hand. In August, 15 people, including eight soldiers, were martyred when a military truck was targeted near a bus stop in Quetta.

How many more lives should Quetta sacrifice to get the attention of the authorities? The need of the hour is to take immediate action. The people of the city deserve a secure environment to live in.

Shaneela Naseem (Turbat)

*****

October 18 brought sadness to the capital city of Balochistan. An attack in Quetta took the lives of at least eight people. Seven out of the eight martyrs were policemen.

It is unfortunate that our country hasn’t been able to eradicate the menace of terrorism. Precious lives of innocent people are being lost. The Balochistan government should come up with a strategy to tackle the situation.

Islam Murad (Hoshab)