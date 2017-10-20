PSF members protest arrest of leader

PESHAWAR: The activists of People’s Students Federation (PSF) staged a demonstration against the arrest of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Malik Jangraiz Khan Mohmand and demanded his immediate release.

Led by the PSF Fata president Fawad Afridi, senior vice-president, Rafiullah Chamkani, Rashid Afridi and Khalil Mohmand, the protesters carrying banners and placards inscribed with anti-government slogans, marched on a road outside the press club.

Terming his arrest as illegal, the participants asked the government to take action against the police for arresting their leader, who had a property dispute with someone. Without any prior information, they said, the police arrested Jangraiz Khan who had committed no crime.