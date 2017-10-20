30th All Pakistan Bilingual competition held

MANSEHRA: The Army Burn Hall School and College Abbottabad clinched the top position in the All Pakistan Bilingual competition here on Thursday.

The 30th All Pakistan Bilingual competition was held at the Pakistan Scouts Cadet College, Batrasi.

“Such healthy competitions among educational institutions from across country are highly important for national integration,” Brigadier (Retd) Abdul Hafiz, the principal of Pakistan Scouts Cadet College, Batrasi, told the inaugural session of competition held in English and Urdu on various topics related to justice, education, national integration. The students of Pakistan Scouts Cadet College, Batrasi, didn’t take part in the competition as being host of the event.

The students of Pakistan Cadet College Kohat, Cadet College Chao Saiden Shah, Chakwal, Cadet College Palandry, Cadet College Qilla Saifullah, Army Burn School and College (Boys) Abbottabad, Pakistan International Public School and College for Boys Abbottabad, Government College University Lahore, The Fazl-i-Haq College Mardan, Chand Bagh School Mureedkay, Karnal Sher Khan Cadet College Swabi, Cadet College Swat, Government Postgraduate College Mansehra, Military College Muree, Cadet College Pano Aqil and Cadet College Sanghar delivered speeches on issues faced by nation and received standing ovations from the audience. Overall, the students of Army Burn Hall School and College stood first and Military College Muree and Cadet College Sanghar shared the runners up.