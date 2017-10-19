Group of fraudsters arrested

PESHAWAR: The police during an action has arrested a group of imposter that used to loot people through different ways.

“Bilal Jan, Imran Hayat and Imran Mohammad used to deprive people of their valuables through different tactics.

The locals reported the case to police after which action was taken and all the three accused were arrested along with fake gold,” Taimur Khan, Station House officer Phandu Police Station, told reporters on Wednesday.