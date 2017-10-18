Ex-PPP MPA joins PTI

MALAKWAL: Former PPP MPA Waseem Afzal Chan has joined the PTI. Talking to The News here on Tuesday, Chan said that he would formally announce his joining during his meeting with PTI chairman Imran Khan at Bani Gala on Wednesday (today). Chan is the younger brother of Nadeem Afzal Chan, PPP Central Punjab general secretary. He is also the son of ex-Punjab minister Muhammad Afzal Chan and the nephew of ex-federal minister Nazar Muhammad Gondal who has already joined the PTI.