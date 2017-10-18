Man axed to death

A 30-year-old man was axed to death by six people in Hangora Goth in the wee hours of Tuesday.

SITE SHO Ali Akbar identified the victim as a Balochistan native, Naddo, son of Rehan. The victim’s brother, Khan Muhammad, told the police that Naddo was working as a mason with him after their family had shifted to Karachi to take refuge from their enemies in Balochistan. He told police that their rivals had traced the family’s whereabouts and killed Naddo.

SHO Akbar said an FIR, No 479/17 under Sections 302, 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code, had been lodged against Sajawal, Munawar, Mojeen, Fauj Ali, Dil Murad and one unidentified man.