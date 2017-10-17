Butt wants POA to resolve football conflict

KARACHI: Former secretary of Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Hafiz Salman Butt on Monday advised the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) to intervene and help resolve the football conflict which drove FIFA to suspended Pakistan last week.

An insider told ‘The News’ on Monday that Salman, a member of the POA general council, suggested to the NOC in its general council meeting in Lahore on Monday to meet both the groups and help resolve the issue so that FIFA lift the suspension.

The world football governing body suspended Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) last week due to third party interference in the affairs of the PFF.

FIFA has said that unless the PFF headquarters in Lahore and accounts were handed over to the PFF, the suspension would not be lifted.

Salman backs the PFF’s rival group which has occupied the PFF headquarters in Lahore.A senior official of the POA told ‘The News’ that the POA would deeply study the matter and with the assistance of its legal advisor a mechanism would be formed before taking any initiative.

“We will look at every aspect of the matter and then take any step. We will even try to meet the Prime Minister if we feel that it will be helpful. We will try to play our role,” the official said.

Since 2015 Pakistan has been out of international action which has damaged the careers of many players and hurt them financially.

Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) last week held a detailed meeting on the issue in Islamabad under its president Riaz Hussain Pirzada, the federal minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC). The Board decided that it would help resolve the issue and soon come up with a mechanism.

The Board had kept itself away from the dispute.Lahore High Court (LHC) hears the football case on Tuesday (today).Meanwhile, players and officials continued to stage protest demonstrations against the suspension of the PFF.

In Lahore players and coaches staged a protest on Monday and rejected the suspension of the PFF.They said that their struggle would continue till restoration of the PFF.

On Sunday a similar protest had been held here outside Karachi Press Club. In Abbottabad, too, a protest has been held. Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Essa plans to start a series of protests through his players association.