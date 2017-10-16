Mon October 16, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Top Story

October 16, 2017

Share

Advertisement

PML-N always left the country in crisis: Zardari

PML-N always left the country in crisis: Zardari

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party leader Asif Ali Zardari has said the Pakistan Muslim League-N leadership has always fled the country in critical situations. Talking to the party workers at the Bilawal House on Sunday, he said it was a policy of the PML-N to push the country towards economic crisis to create challenges for the upcoming governments. He said it was time to take to the streets and workers must get ready for elections.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement