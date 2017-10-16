PML-N always left the country in crisis: Zardari

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party leader Asif Ali Zardari has said the Pakistan Muslim League-N leadership has always fled the country in critical situations. Talking to the party workers at the Bilawal House on Sunday, he said it was a policy of the PML-N to push the country towards economic crisis to create challenges for the upcoming governments. He said it was time to take to the streets and workers must get ready for elections.