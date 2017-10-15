Sun October 15, 2017
Karachi

October 15, 2017

Cop among three booked for running gambling den

Police conducted a raid on a drug den at Soldier Bazaar No. 1 and arrested three alleged bookies, including a cop, on Friday.

Head Mohrir Gul Wali told The News that two of the suspects -- identified as Kamran alias Langra, son of Ghulam Hussain, and Imran, son of Ghulam Hussain --were brothers.

He said the police party also found ASI Ghulam Murtaza at the gambling den and arrested him when the suspects disclosed that they were running the den with his help.

“The suspects said that they were giving Rs10,000 to ASI Ghulam Murtaza for running the gambling den.”

The police seized laptops, calculators and registers from the spot.

An FIR was registered under Section 5/5 A of the Pakistan Penal Code on behalf of the state.

ASI Murtaza was released on bail by a court on Saturday.

 

