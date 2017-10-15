Pragma, MG tie up for Pakistan

KARACHI: US-based private consulting company Pragma Corporation’s Financial Markets Development (FMD) Activity has acquired the services of Mettis Global (MG), a leading financial data solutions firm, for its training initiatives on fixed income to be conducted in different parts of the country, a statement said on Saturday.

“Under the collaboration agreement, Pragma’s Pakistan-based and USAID-funded FMD Activity will utilise the MG Link, which is a financial terminal developed by Mettis Global, providing all asset class coverage of Pakistan’s financial markets,” the statement said.

Werner Riecke, resident debt management adviser FMD Pragma, after sealing the agreement with Saad Bin Naseer, Director Mettis Global, said the MG Link had a very comprehensive coverage of Pakistan’s financial market.

“Timely updates and ease of use of the product is remarkable, and allows us to relate it directly with our training effort,” Riecke said.