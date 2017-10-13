PHC selects 9 lawyers for judges’ vacancies

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has selected the top nine lawyers for the as many vacant posts of additional district and sessions judges after test and interviews.

As per an official communiqué issued here on Thursday, the PHC issued a final result of the selected candidates after conducting the interviews.

The selected lawyers included Amir Ali, Aziz Muhammad, Zahid Karim, Syed Arif Shah, Nasir Kamal, Muhammad Tayyab, Arbab Muhammad Kashif, Syed Adnan Shah and Muhammad Jamil.