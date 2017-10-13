Firefighters to get two-month risk allowance by Oct 18: mayor

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) staff held a protest in front of the city mayor’s office on Thursday to demand payment of risk allowance accrued over the past eight months.

The demonstration continued for a while until Mayor Waseem Akhtar personally came out to speak with the protesters. He blamed the delay in payment on the continuing financial crisis faced by the KMC but assured the workers that payment of two months of risk allowance would be completed by October 18.

The protest comes in the wake of Monday’s meeting in which the mayor and other officials had decided that KMC’s firefighters would be paid one month’s risk allowance sum alongside their salaries.