Grand fair in Buner to promote local culture, tourism

DAGGAR: To promote tourism and highlight the scenic beauty and archeological and historical status of the once terrorism affected Buner, the district administration is arranging a three-day grand cultural fair at the picturesque site of Shaheeda Sar in Chagharzai here, which would commence from October 13 (Friday).

Titled as ‘Buner Qaumi Maila’, the fair is aimed at showing the people of the adjoining districts and other parts of the country that peace had been restored to the militancy-hit district.

Buner has great potential for tourism, which needed to be explored and promoted and the fair would contribute a lot, said Deputy Commissioner of Buner Zariful Maani.

“If a person visits Shaheeda Sar, he would definitely go to Pir Baba. Also, he would have to pass Pir Masoom Shah Baba at Sar Malang. Thus religious tourism would automatically get promoted,” he argued.

The district administration has already launched various projects for promotion of the tourist spots especially the ones having religious, historic and archeological importance. So far at least 70 sites have been explored in the district that has great potential for tourism.