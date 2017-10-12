Subh-e-Nau National Clay Court Tennis C’ship from Oct 22

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The Subh-e-Nau National Clay Court Tennis Championship will be played at Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Complex Tennis Courts, Islamabad, from October 22.
The players will be seen in seven different categories: Men’s Singles, Men’s Doubles, Ladies Singles, Boys Juniors Under-18 and Boys Under-14 and a mandatory category of Under-10.
Mahvish Chishtie, a former national champion, will be the tournament director. The last date of entries is October 20. The finals of the tournament will be played on the 27th.
