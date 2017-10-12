Thu October 12, 2017
Sports

October 12, 2017

PHF DG commercial Imran passes away

KARACHI: PHF Director General Commercial Imran Khan passed away on Wednesday after brief illness. Imran had served PIA as deputy managing director.

A large number of his friends and hockey players and officials attended his funeral prayers. PHF president Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, secretary Shahbaz Ahmed, Olympians Shahid Ali Khan, Kamran Ashraf, and Qamar Ibrahim, Irfan Senior, former KHA secretary Farooq Khan were among those who attended the funeral.

He left behind two widows, three daughters and a son. Khokhar and Shahbaz offered condolence to the relatives of the deceased. “We will surely miss the presence of a truly loveable and kind person,” PHF president said. “May Allah give him eternal peace,” he added.

