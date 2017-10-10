Tue October 10, 2017
Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
October 10, 2017

Civil society reps demand Fata merger with KP

PESHAWAR: Representatives of civil society in its meeting on Monday supported merger of Fata with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and abolition of the Frontier Crimes Regulation (FCR). They also announced to launch a movement to raise awareness among the people.

The speakers, including Taimur Kamal, Gul Nawaz Khan Mohmand, Mushtaq Durrani, Nazira Khan, Palwasha Abbas and Hanif Ahmad, said that merger of Fata with KP had become inevitable because the same tribal people had been divided by drawing a line among them through the notorious FCR. They said the FCR deprived people of basic human and constitutional rights.

