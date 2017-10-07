No school without head, claims CADD

Islamabad :State Minister for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Friday said there was no government school in Islamabad, which was working without head or had vacant seat of principal or headmaster.

He also said the policy of merit was being followed for action on all promotion and appointment cases of the teachers of Islamabad schools. Responding to a calling attention notice in the National Assembly regarding the reports about the non-appointment of headmasters and vice principals (BS-18) in 25 Islamabad Model Schools for Boys (I-X) despite availability of deputy headmasters (BS-17) fulfilling the prescribed criteria for promotion.

The minister said it was factually wrong to say that 25 Islamabad schools were working without its heads. He said 18 officers in BPS-18 were working as Principals while seven senior teachers as per their scales were working as headmasters in remaining seven schools.

The minister said the promotion cases of 26 teachers were moved and Ministry of CADD had promoted 17 officers on merit while nine cases remained pending due to litigation. He said there were 22 departments under the CADD and that merit policy had been adopted in appointment or promotion cases.

The minister said it was very unfortunate that such issues related to the government departments were taken through parliamentary interventions without confirmation. He said there was no school in Islamabad working without head or having vacant seat of principal or headmaster.