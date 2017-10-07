Two injured in fire at electronics shop

Rawalpindi :Two people injured as fire broke out in an electronics shop, at College Road on Friday. The injured people were shifted to District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ) for treatment. Apparently, the fire erupted due to a short circuit that engulfed the whole plaza in no time,” said Muhammad Bashir, a shopkeeper in the nearby market.

The building filled in with smoke and the fire made it difficult for them to save anything, he added. While some of eyewitnesses said that fire broke out due to burst of batteries on the occasion.

The presence of electronic and plastic material in the shop made the matters worse. The Rescue 1122 teams and city district government’s fire brigade vehicles reached on the spot in some minutes to control the situation. Four vehicles of fire brigade were used in the operation.

The fire spread so much that it took rescue officials over an hour to extinguish it. “We have dispatched four firefighting vehicles to bring the situation under control,” said Muhammad Rehan, firefighting official.