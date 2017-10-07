tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A healthy brain could mean a longer, healthier life, since it’s responsible for most everything we do.An advisory from the US Heart Association suggests how to keep brain healthy:Exercise more, eat a healthy diet, maintain weight, control cholesterol, maintain healthy blood sugar and quit smoking.
— HealthDay News
