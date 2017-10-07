Sat October 07, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Islamabad

October 7, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Healthy brain

Healthy brain

A healthy brain could mean a longer, healthier life, since it’s responsible for most everything we do.An advisory from the US Heart Association suggests how to keep brain healthy:Exercise more, eat a healthy diet, maintain weight, control cholesterol, maintain healthy blood sugar  and quit smoking.

— HealthDay News

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement