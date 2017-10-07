Fire damages plastic factory in New Karachi

A fire that erupted at a plastic factory on Thursday afternoon was doused after a two-hour struggle involving three water tenders.

The fire broke out at 3 pm inside a factory at Saba Cinema, New Karachi, said a Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) official while talking to The News from the fire brigade control room.

A water tender of the fire station in North Karachi immediately rushed to the scene, and later on two more were called in to join the fire fighting operation, he said. The blaze was put off at about 5 pm but the cooling process lasted for hours.

The SHO of New Karachi Industrial Area police, Irfan Asif, told The News that the factory owner had cited short circuit as a possible cause of the fire. An investigation had been started, he said, adding that the police would decide about registration of a case upon submission of reports by K-Electric and fire officials.