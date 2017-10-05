CM hosts reception for Dawoodi Bohra community’s spiritual leader

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah hosted a reception for the spiritual leader of Dawoodi Bohra community, Syedna Aaliqadr Mufaddal Saifuddin, at the CM House on Wednesday.

The Bohra Jamaat chief said that over 31,000 foreigners visited Karachi to listen to his sermons. “We are thankful for your support, cooperation and personal care,” he said to the chief minister and added that the people of Karachi showed their hospitality by respecting their guests.

The chief minister said it was an honour for his government and the people of the province, particularly of the city, that the Bohra community head chose to hold his Muharram majalis in the megalopolis.

It may be recalled that the former Bohra Jamaat chief had held his Muharram majalis in the city about 21 years ago and that time around 7000 foreigners had visited the city. But this time the figure rose to over 31,000.

The Bohra leaders told the chief minister that they organised a congregation of over 70,000 people in the city. The chief minister also invited Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin to visit Thar. “The rains have turned the sand dunes lush green and you would enjoy to see our desert area which is going to be a hub of our power generation and economy in the near future,” he said.

Syedna thanked the chief minister for the invitation and said he would visit Thar with him during his next visit to Pakistan. The chief minister presented traditional ajrak, khes and Sindhi cap to Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin. The reception was also attended by senior minister Nisar Khuhro and leaders of the Bohra community.