Women hockey team’s training begins

KARACHI: The national women hockey team’s camp commenced at the National Hockey Stadium, Lahore, on Monday.The camp, which has been organised for the Women’s Asian Challenge 2017, has as many as 48 players. The event will be held at Bandar Seri Bagawan, Brunei, from October 22-29.Trials for the final selection of the team will be held on October 6 and 7. The team will be announced on October 8.

