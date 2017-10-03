Fuuast senate meeting on Thursday to resolve VC issue

A meeting of the Federal Urdu University for Arts, Science and Technology’s (FUUAST) senate has been scheduled for Thursday to resolve the issue regarding the varsity’s vice chancellor position.

On October 1, Fuuast VC Prof Dr Zafar Iqbal had resumed office after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued a verdict allowing him to retake the position of VC. The court had also directed the varsity’s senate to convene a meeting to discuss the issue.

Prof Iqbal had been removed from his position by the university’s senate in August 2015. Afterwards, the chancellor of the varsity, i.e. the president of Pakistan, appointed Prof Dr Sulaiman D Muhammad as the acting VC.

For the past two years, there have been multiple administrative issues at the varsity. The issue has been compounded by the fact that both choices for VC are facing serious malpractice allegations; while Prof Muhammad faces plagiarism charges, Prof Iqbal stands accused of embezzlement of university funds.

BIEK results today

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) will announce results of examinations for the Commerce (Private) Group Part-II and Home Economics Part-I on Tuesday (today). Board officials announced that a ceremony for the position holders would be held at the board office at around 2pm.