METRO, Unilever educate chefs

KARACHI: METRO Cash & Carry Pakistan and Unilever Food Solutions organised joint programmes to educate professional chefs from hotels, restaurants and cafes (HORECA), a statement said on Wednesday. The programme educated chefs of the HORECA industry under their ‘food safety principles’ at four METRO locations in Lahore, Islamabad, Faisalabad, and Karachi. It was inaugurated by METRO Cash & Carry Pakistan senior head of operations Azfar Ali, and managing director Giovanni Soranzo, and Yasir Bashir, key account manager, Unilever Food Solutions.

Advertisement