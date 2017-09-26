‘Jadeed Japani Afsaney’ launched

The Japanese Consulate-General in town were host to the launch of ‘Jadeed Japani Afsaney’ on Monday afternoon, a translation of some of the best Japanese fiction, reflecting Japanese culture and approach to life and all the issues that comprise it.

The work has been translated by noted Urdu scholar Shahid Hameed of Lahore and compiled by journalist Khurram Sohail. The work includes the writings of two Japanese Nobel laureates, Kawabata Yasunari and Oe Kinzaburo.

Among others who attended and spoke was the Japanese consul general in town, Toshikazu Isomura. Isomura lauded the work and said that the translated work gave the readers a bird’s eye view of Japanese culture and lifestyle.

Speaking fluent Urdu, the consul general said, “I personally believe that it will enhance mutual ties between the two countries, Japan and Pakistan, and pave the way ahead for better bilateral cultural understanding.”

He lauded the formation of the Pak-Japan Cultural Forum. “Even though Pakistan and Japan may be physically far apart, literature would bring them closer,” he said. Others who spoke were Japanese language instructor Muhammad Ilyas, Unus Hasany, the Urdu language instructor, and Rais Alvi, an eminent educationist.

Hasany said, “This translation is very important as reading it, one feels that the stories were written in Urdu.” Rais Alvi said, “Lots of books have been translated from Urdu to Japanese. This, of course, is the other way round. Japan and Pakistan have the same ideological orientation. Therefore, reading the book, we’d discover the closeness of our ideological and cultural identities.”

All the speakers highlighted the importance of this translated work of fiction and said that it would enhance a better understanding of Japanese thoughts on life and living. Journalist Khurram Sohail compered the proceedings.