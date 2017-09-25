PHF now on social media

KARACHI: At last the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has entered the social media with its website, Facebook page, and Twitter and Instagram accounts.

PHF secretary Shahbaz Ahmed during his stay in Karachi informed ‘The News’ that the PHF had made these accounts to inform the people of its activities. He said the PHF always knew the importance of social media tools. The delay happened due to overall pathetic condition of national game in the country when more than 14 departmental teams were closed, and there was little national-level hockey activity.

“Therefore, the PHF could not pay attention to social media networking,” he added. He said that the PHF’s social networking would be improved gradually and its following across the globe would increase when Pakistan hockey regained its lost glory.

The PHF secretary claimed that due to the hard work of the current management, Pakistan hockey situation had improved during the last two years. Shahbaz said that a number of domestic teams had been restored, new teams were formed, and jobs had been provided to around 75 players.

“Eleven foreign goalkeepers are ready to come to Pakistan to participate in domestic hockey, which is a big achievement,” the PHF secretary claimed. He said that when World XI would visit Pakistan, the PHF’s social media team would play its due role in the promotion of the national game.

The PHF has appointed an IT expert to run its website. The PHF had announced its website would be operational from this month and it has been done, Shahbaz said. The website would have the entire history of Pakistan hockey, news, views, analyses, schedule of domestic and international events, and FIH news, he added.

The PHF is going to organise various events in the country, including a nine-a-side Nishan-e-Haider tournament, tour of World XI, and Pakistan Hockey League.