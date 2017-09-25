Police probing ‘failed attack’ on JDC official

Police on Sunday registered a first information report regarding a failed attack on an official of the Jafaria Disaster Cell (JDC) in the city’s Ancholi area.

Amir Azam, station house officer of the Samanabad police, said a complaint had been lodged by JDC Secretary General Syed Zafar Abbas regarding a potential attempt on his life by unidentified attackers.

As per the SHO, Abbas, who is a resident of the area, told the police that he was on a motorcycle with a relative and heading towards Block 17 of Federal B Area. The JDC official, in his complaint, said he spotted one of two suspicious men on a motorcycle attempting to draw out a weapon. Abbas claimed he realised the imminent danger and immediately sped away from the area.

SHO Azam said the police had recorded Abbas’ statement and registered an FIR, while District Central SP Irfan Baloch said all aspects would be probed and foolproof security would be provided to the complainant.

Muharram security

Reviewing the Muharram security plan, the Sindh home minister has called for heavy deployment of security personnel and unfailing efforts from law enforcers to avert any untoward situation in the holy month.

In his directives, Suhail Anwar Siyal called for police emergency camps to be established along the route of the main processions, proper identification of visitors in the city for Muharram, recordings of main majalis and processions, and strict vigilance on high-rises located along the procession routes.

The minister has also called for technical sweeping, scanning and clearance from bomb disposal teams at all main majalis and processions. Removal of encroachments and abandoned vehicles from near majalis venues has also been ordered, as has deployment of snipers on high-rises.

According to the Muharram contingency plan, law enforcers would be providing security at over 1,520 imambargahs, more than 12,700 majalis and over 6,000 mourning processions across the province.