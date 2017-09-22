Nishan-e-Haider event from October 4: PHF

KARACHI: President Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Khalid Khokhar has announced that Nine-a-Side Nishan-e-Haider tournament would be held in Karachi from October 4-11 amid tight security. He also confirmed the participation of foreign goalkeepers in all eleven teams.

Addressing a press conference at a local hotel, he said there were three Argentine and eight Australian goalkeepers.

He called the participation of foreign goalkeepers “a big achievement”. It may be noted that the participation of these foreign players is not putting any major financial burden on PHF, as PHF is bearing only their travelling and lodging expenses, sources informed this correspondent.

Khokhar said the event would be held in a befitting manner and families of those soldiers who have been bestowed with Nishan-e-Haider would be invited to see the matches. He said that PHF was organising the event, World XI tour and Pakistan Hockey League through corporate sponsorship.

He further said that PHL would be held in the same manner as Pakistan Super League was being organised. Five or six teams will be formed, named after major cities, and five to six foreign players would be part of each team through a franchise system. The PHL will be held in April 2018.

Meanwhile, Khokhar and PHF secretary Shahbaz Ahmed called on Sindh chief minister Murad Ali Shah to discuss with him the final arrangements of Nishan-e-Haider event. The Chief Minister assured the PHF officials of all support of Sindh government in organising the event.

The PHF president informed the chief minister of the poor condition of Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium. He reminded him that on the occasion of laying of blue turf at the stadium, Sindh government had promised to rebuild the stadium for the spectators. The Sindh government had laid the blue turf in 2015.

Meanwhile, Shahbaz told this correspondent that Pakistan senior team would play a match against Japan before appearing in the Asia Cup. “The schedules of other teams are packed. It is difficult to get more matches for the team, but PHF is still making efforts to get more matches before the Asia Cup,” he said.