PHC orders medical facilities for militant

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday directed the federal government to provide proper medical facilities to a militant commander of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Swat, Mehmood Khan. He has been serving life-term in High Security Prison Sahiwal since his conviction by a military court.

Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth and Justice Ijaz Anwar issued the direction to the federal government through deputy attorney general office. The government was directed to get the convicted militant commander examined by a specialist doctor and provide him medical facilities in three days. The bench issued the order in a writ petition filed by Fawad Ali Khan, son of the convict, through his lawyer Mian Tajamul Shah.