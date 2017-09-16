More warrants out for MQM-P leaders

The judicial magistrate for District South once again issued non-bailable arrest warrants against Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and several other Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leaders for failing to attend hearings of a case pertaining to a protest held over water scarcity.

The court fixed September 22 as the next date of hearing and directed the case investigation officer to ensure the MQM-P men’s presence at the hearing. The attorneys for Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar and Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Khawaja Izharul Hassan appeared on their behalf. Sathi Ishaq and Mehfooz Yar Khan were present for the hearing.

The court directed the prosecution to supply copies of the case documents to the attorneys for the accused and the order was executed. Several leaders of MQM-P including Dr Farooq Sattar, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Aminul Haque, Khushbakht Shujaat and Aslam Afridi have not yet appeared before the court in this case, which was registered at the Civil Lines police station over a protest held by the party on June 5 last year in front of the Sindh chief minister house.