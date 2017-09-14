Award of BRT packages to contractors ordered

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak has directed authorities to award first and second packages of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Peshawar to the contractors who fulfilled all legal formalities to put on ground the construction and implementation process. He also directed to finalise all matters related the Bus Rapid Transit Peshawar project in the light of the legal requirements.

Chairing a meeting to review the pace of work on Bus Rapid Transit Peshawar at Chief Minister Secretariat, Pervez Khattak asked the officials to handover the two packages to the qualified contractors in order to start work on the project. The government has given recommendations and there should be no wastage of time, he said, adding that the respective contractors were bound to work as per guarantees.

The chief minister said that Bus Rapid Transit Peshawar was the most important project for Peshawar city and it has undeniable utility therefore the project would have to be completed with accelerated speed.