SHC sets aside ATC conviction,orders release of five accused

The Sindh High Court on Tuesday set aside the conviction of five men in an illegal weapons and explosives case and ordered their release.

The appellants – Abdul Haq, Ali Raza, Kashif, Saleem and Arshad – were handed prison terms ranging from seven to 14 years by an anti-terrorism court on May 9, 2016. According to the prosecution, the police had arrested the men after a shootout in the New Karachi Industrial Area and recovered illegal weapons and explosives from their possession.

The appellants’ counsel, Mumtaz Ali Deshmukh, contended that his clients had been falsely implicated in the case after being kept under unlawful confinement by the police. He submitted that the trial court had failed to evaluate the evidence in the case and requested the high court to set aside the conviction.

The SHC, after perusal of the evidence and other records of the case, overturned the conviction and ordered the men’s release from prison if they were not involved in any other cases.

Notice to NHA

The SHC issued notices to the National Highway Authority, finance secretary and others on a petition against non-payment of compensation in a land acquisition case. The petitioner, Abdul Sattar, submitted that the NHA had acquired 21 acres of land for construction of a road near Northern Bypass but did not pay as per the agreement. He requested the court to direct the NHA and federal government to pay the agreed amount to the petitioner.