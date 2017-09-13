Lecturers hold protest

MANSEHRA: The professors and lecturers of various colleges on Tuesday took to the streets against proposed enforcement of Higher Education Act.

“We will never allow the government to hand over higher educational institutions to private sectors as this move will render hundreds of thousands of professors and lecturers jobless and put further burden of fee on students,” Professor Riaz Hussain told protesters outside press club hereon Tuesday. The professors and lecturers from across the district assembled outside the press club and raised slogans in support of their demands.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Mohammad Kareem said that the government must avoid confrontation over the issue of Higher Education Act and take all stakeholders, including educationists on board, in the larger interests of students.