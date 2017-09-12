NBP president visits Gwadar

KARACHI: National Bank Pakistan (NBP) president and CEO Saeed Ahmad visited the Gwadar region to assess prospects for the bank to play an active role for participation in business opportunities and to strategically focus on business development activities in the light of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, a statement said on Monday.

Ahmad met leading businessmen and addressed the members of the Gwadar Chamber of Commerce and Industry, it added.

The NBP president said Gwadar is playing an important role in the economic future of the country and holds a vital position in the region. He also held a Town Hall meeting in which all the branch managers in the region and other senior local executives took part.

This was the first-ever visit of any NBP president to this region, which was warmly welcomed by the business community and staff, it added.