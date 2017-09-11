Tributes paid to Quaid-i-Azam at college function

Islamabad :Eminent poet and scholar Professor Dr Maqsood Jafri while addressing the staff and students of Uswa College Islamabad said that Quaid-i-Azam was a man of principles, vision, commitment, and conviction.

He said the Quaid was a selfless leader who with courage and determination freed the shackled Muslims from the yoke of the British colonialism and Hindu chauvinism. Dr Maqsood Jafri asked the youth to act upon the three golden principles given by the Father of Nation; Unity, Faith and Discipline.

The students delivered speeches on Pakistan ideology and the leadership of the Father of Nation and paid him glorious homage. The Principal of Uswa College, Brigadier (R) Ghulam Ali, in his address highlighted the academic, scientific and creative activities of the students and stressed the need for making Pakistan enviable state in the light of the teachings of Quaid-i-Azam.