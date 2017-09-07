CM suggests holding next year’s polls on initial census results

Expressing concerns over the expected finalisation of the national census results as late as April 2018, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday called for devising a strategy to hold next year’s general elections as per the provisional results, asserting that his government would not allow for any delay in the polls.

The chief minister said he had been informed that if a constitutional amendment was introduced in time, the general elections could be held on the basis of the provisional results of the national housing and population census conducted this year.

Murad was speaking at a preparatory session for the Inter-Provincial Coordination Committee’s (IPCC) 25th meeting scheduled to be held on Thursday (today). The session was attended by provincial ministers, Jam Mehtab Dahar, Dr Sikandar Mendhro, Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon, Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Sindh Dr Asim Hussain, Pricnipal Secretary to CM Sohail Rajput, Secretary Energy Agha Wasif, Secretary Universities and Educational Boards Naveed Shaikh and secretary IPC among others.

The CM said the provisional census results were presented in the last census meeting but the final results were expected to be released by April 2018, which would be too late. “A delay in release of final census results means a delay in the elections,” he said, adding that whenever the results are released the government would be constitutionally bound to hold the elections on the basis of those final results.

Murad observed that the Council of Common Interests (CCI) while referring the matter to the IPCC had directed the committee to examine the matter extensively, including in the light of a proposed constitutional amendment as well as enhancing resources in consultation with the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The CCI had further directed the IPCC to submit a report over it in the next meeting, said Murad. Speaking of the reservations the Sindh government had voiced after the initial results were released, the chief minister said Karachi’s population growth over the last 19 years was shown to have increased at a rate of 2.6 per cent which comes close to 5.5 million, he said.

This population growth has been shown in three districts East, Korangi and Malir, while 40 percent of the population of Jamshoro has been shown as urban, said Murad. The CM directed the chief secretary to acquire block-wise results of the census from the chief census commissioner so as to counter check the findings. He added that he would himself re-examine results of some of the blocks.

As for the IPCC meeting, the chief minister directed health minister, Dr Sikandar Mendhro, to represent the Sindh government and keep a clear stance in the meeting. Among other issues decided to be discussed in the meeting was of the Higher Education Commission and other similar bodies which were devolved to the provinces after the 18th Amendment was passed.

The meeting’s attendees decided that the provincial government would strengthen the HEC Sindh and if the federal government wants to retain its HEC then it should only have the power to decide on the standards of higher education but their implementation would be a provincial subject.

The federal HEC could finance the universities in the province but through the provincial HEC, otherwise the federal HEC will cease to exist. The matter of importing LNG will also be put forth in the meeting, for which the Sindh government is of the view that the matter is a subject of the CCI.

Murad emphasised the need to introduce reforms in the oil and gas sector, and that there should be a central regulatory body which should have a proper provincial representation. Supply of gas to localities and villages within a five kilometre radius of a gas field is also among matters to be discussed at the IPCC meeting.

'Gangs involved in cop killings busted'

Law enforcers have busted three gangs involved in killings of police personnel and this success will surely help eliminate organised crimes and terrorism activities from the metropolitan, said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday.

He was talking to media at the Masroor Base where the Pakistan Air Force had organized a programme to celebrate the country’s Defence Day.

The chief minister said terrorism was a big challenge for his government and the country, but the country’s law enforcement agencies were bravely fighting against terrorist groups.

“The people of Pakistan are united and have given full support to the police, Rangers and other law enforcement and security agencies to combat the menace of terrorism,” he said. “We have destroyed them to a considerable extent but still a lot of work has to be done.”

Replying to a question, he said local bodies’ representatives had shown lethargy during lifting of offal on the first two days of Eidul Azha. Shah said he had warned the local bodies to shake off their lethargy and dedicatedly work for cleanliness of the city. “Otherwise I will take strict action,” he added.

The CM said he had been told that over two million cattle were sacrificed this year. “Keeping in view this huge quantity, the arrangements for keeping the city clean should have been made accordingly.”

Addressing the Defence Day celebration programme of the Pakistan Airforce at the PAF Masoor Base, the chief minister said that September 6, 1965 was the day when the nation stood like a wall and its sons in the uniform as soldiers, sailors and airmen wrote the golden chapters of the country’s history with their blood.

“They fought with courage, valour, dedication, determination and exceptional professionalism. They set the highest standards of commitment, dignity and bravery,” he said. Shah said the Pakistan Air Force, being at the forefront in the 1965 War against India, fought aggressively and remained on the offensive throughout the 17 days of war.

The country’s air force provided support to land operations from Kashmir in the North to Rann of Kutch in the South, including support to the Maritime operations, he said. “The PAF thus earned the distinction of creating a saga of matchless heroism, a never-ending source of pride for the nation,” he said. “The selfless dedication of all airmen, highest level of professionalism, and unparalleled commitment towards our motherland proved to the world that the PAF indeed is second to none.

The history of 1965 War not only testifies the unprecedented sacrifices made by our worthy predecessors in the defence of our country, but also gives the distinct message, that material aspects are not the only indicator of success, rather the unflinching faith and unwavering determination with professionalism and rugged training prevails over all advantages that any enemy may possess.”

He said the September7 was fondly known as the Air Force day as it marked the event when the 1965 War was hardly a day old, but the time and events became decisive. “What many don’t realize is that it was the PAF which played a major role in denying the Indian Army their cocktail party at the Lahore Gymkhana,” he said. “The PAF’s support at that crucial juncture turned the tables on the enemy. The diary of Pakistan Army's 10 division record proves that the PAF wrought havoc with the enemy armour and infantry that was trying to cross the army’s defensive lines at Lahore.

The PAF undoubtedly emerged instrumental in saving Lahore and a number of PAF heroes like MM Alam, Sarfraz Rafiqui, Sajjad Haider, Alauddin and many more committed themselves to the defence of our mother land. Some lived to tell the story while others sacrificed their day for our tomorrow.”

The chief minister said added that in the context of the 21st century, the evolving security environment had considerably altered the threat scenario for Pakistan. “Notwithstanding continuation of the external threat, the internal mosaic of militancy and extremism has also become a matter of concern for all of us.”

He added that the PAF had remained on the forefront in this noble struggle as well as an important component of the military instrument to root out extremism and militancy from Pakistan.

“Today, as we are celebrating the 52nd anniversary of the Defence Day of Pakistan, let us pledge again that we will devote our best endeavours to live up to the aspirations of the nation by devoting ourselves to our sacred mission and will spare no sacrifice in the fulfilment of our duty to safeguard our sovereignty and independence,” he concluded.

Earlier, the chief minister inaugurated the programme by cutting the ribbon. When he reached the PAF Masoor Base, he was received by Air Officer Commanding, Southern Air Command, Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Haseeb Paracha SI (M). The CM visited all stalls set up there and also sat on the pilot seat of F-16 and learnt its functions and method of operation.