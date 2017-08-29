13-year-old killed by train

Two people were killed in separate incidents on Monday. In a futile attempt to cross a railway track near Landhi, a teenager lost his life. Owing to severe injuries, Farhan Ali, 13, died on spot when he was hit by a moving train in the Gaddafi railway area.

His body was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for legalities. Following domestic issues at home a woman killed herself near Baldia Town. According to rescue sources, 40-year-old Nayer Nisa hanged herself from the ceiling at her house in Sector 4C. Her body was taken to Civil Hospital Karachi for medico-legal formalities.