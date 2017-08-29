13-year-old killed by train

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Two people were killed in separate incidents on Monday. In a futile attempt to cross a railway track near Landhi, a teenager lost his life. Owing to severe injuries, Farhan Ali, 13, died on spot when he was hit by a moving train in the Gaddafi railway area.
His body was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for legalities. Following domestic issues at home a woman killed herself near Baldia Town. According to rescue sources, 40-year-old Nayer Nisa hanged herself from the ceiling at her house in Sector 4C. Her body was taken to Civil Hospital Karachi for medico-legal formalities.
