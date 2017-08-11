ECP issues contempt of court notice to Imran

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday issued a show cause notice to the chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan in a contempt of court case.

The five-member commission resumed hearing of the case here, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza. The commission ruled that it is within the ECP's jurisdiction to take action on contempt of court. The commission sought reply from the PTI chief Imran Khan by August 23.

Earlier, the PTI chief had challenged the commission's authority to hear the case. – APP Tahir Khalil adds: On the other hand, while talking to the media, the lawyer of PTI Shahid Gondal said that they had challenged the jurisdiction of contempt of court of Election Commission of Pakistan and the ECP had announced its ruling on their preliminary objection. He said that they would challenge this ruling in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Shahid Gondal said that senior lawyer Babar Awan had said that the ECP was not entitled to kick-start contempt proceedings. According to news agencies, Babar Awan further said the Constitution of Pakistan entitled the Supreme Court of Pakistan and high courts alone for the contempt proceedings, adding it was imperative for a contempt proceeding that the ECP had the corresponding law.

It should be mentioned here that the ECP had reserved the verdict on Imran Khan’s petition during the previous hearing on July 25. It should be also mentioned here that earlier in a statement Imran Khan had declared the ECP biased in party funding case and accused the ECP’s tilt towards the ruling party. On this statement of Imran, founder member of PTI Akbar S Babar had submitted contempt of court petition against Imran Khan with the ECP.