Three days to go

August 14 holds immense importance in the history of the Subcontinent. On this day, Pakistan emerged as an independent state on the map of the world. On this day the dream of Allama Muhammad Iqbal turned into reality and the untiring efforts of Muhammad Ali Jinnah metamorphosed into victory. It was the day when the dark period of colonialism was eradicated from the Subcontinent. Independence Day reminds us that when we stood united and joined hands to achieve our goal, no agency could thwart us from getting a glittering success.

Every year, the day is celebrated with national zeal. However, it does not mean that by merely hoisting flags and decorating houses and bazaars we do full justice to this day. We are in a dire need of self-introspection and self-analysis. We have failed to resolve the Kashmir dispute to date. Similarly, we cannot turn a blind eye to the ominous incident of the fall of Dhaka on December 16, 1971. Then, owing to our flawed foreign policies, we became an easy prey to sectarianism, extremism and terrorism. At present, we are facing a lot of challenges. We are facing acute energy crisis. The menace of corruption is rampant in our society. The poor performance of the health and education sectors has decelerated the growth of the country. Political unrest and instability is pushing the country into a deep and dark abyss. Mudslinging and hurling unsubstantiated allegations have become a norm amongst our politicians. It is our collective duty to make our country great. All Pakistanis must come together and contribute to the growth and wellbeing of the country.

Muhammad Fayyaz

Mianwali