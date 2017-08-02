Three murder suspects held

HANGU: The police arrested three persons in connection with the murder case of one of their friends on Tuesday, an official said.

DSP Umar Hayat said that investigating the murder case of one Muhammad Abbas, the police arrested Hassan Khan on suspicion. During primarily interrogation, the held accused disclosed the names of his accomplices including Muhammad Zubair and Allah Noor, the official added.

Hassan stated that he along with his accomplices called Muhammad Abbas to the hujra of Muhammad Zubair and shot him dead last week. They threw the body in the nearby mountain, he pointed out. Police also recovered the weapon, motorbike and a vehicle used in the crime.