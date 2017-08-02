Wed August 02, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Peshawar

August 2, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Three murder suspects held

Three murder suspects held

HANGU: The police arrested three persons in connection with the murder case of one of their friends on Tuesday, an official said.

DSP Umar Hayat said that investigating the murder case of one Muhammad Abbas, the police arrested Hassan Khan on suspicion. During primarily interrogation, the held accused disclosed the names of his accomplices including Muhammad Zubair and Allah Noor, the official added.

Hassan stated that he along with his accomplices called Muhammad Abbas to the hujra  of Muhammad Zubair and shot him dead last week. They threw the body in the nearby mountain, he pointed out. Police also recovered the weapon, motorbike and a vehicle used in the crime.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement