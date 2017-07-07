Fri July 07, 2017
Sports

July 7, 2017

ATF Super Series Tennis (14 & under) from Sunday

KARACHI: The first Bridge Power Batteries ATF Super Series Tennis (14 & under) championship in collaboration with Sindh Tennis Association is commencing from Sunday at Karachi Gymkhana.

The second leg of this series is to be held from July 16 at DA Creek Club Karachi. As many as 20 boys and eight girls will take part in these Asian ranking events.

Pakistan’s top 14 & under players from Peshawar, Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi and Hyderabad will feature in the two championships.

In order to promote juniors’ tennis, the organisers (Shamsi Tennis Academy) have decided to add a few Sindh ranking events in the first leg at Karachi Gymkhana. The events are for juniors 17 singles, under-13 singles, under-11 singles, under-9 singles, and ladies singles.

“The last date of entry for Sindh ranking events is July 8. Interested players can send entries to Khalid Rehmani or Sarwar Hussain,” said an official of STA. He added that special players’ events for boys and girls would also be held during the championship.

