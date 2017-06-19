Training session and monthly meeting of Islamabad Crescent Lions Club held

Islamabad

Proactive citizenry will lead us to a more refined and humane society and humanity is more precious than any faith we have. Dynamic and well-aware youth would serve as the backbone of our progressive and humanely sensitized nation. Lions across the world are busy in creating awareness about the responsibilities of the well-off towards the poor, and serving the marginalised communities from their own earnings.

Munir Ahmed, Director Development Communications Network (Devcom-Pakistan), made these remarks as guest speaker while speaking at the training session coupled with the monthly meeting of Islamabad Crescent Lions Club (ICLC) here on Sunday. The lions club also distributed awards among those who had significant contribution to community services in the lion year 2016-17. The special guests included Dr Murtaza Mughal, Brig Aslam Khan, Jamil Asghar Bhatti and Sibtain Raza. Zafar Iqbal Ranjha was the event chairperson while president ICLC Huhammad Hussain Turi presided over.

Devcom-Pakistan Executive Director Munir Ahmed was also conferred upon the award for his community services and thematic advocacy and outreach in mainstreaming the climate science and challenges.

Speaking on the occasion, Munir said the holy month of Ramazan is best month of training to prepare ourselves for the community services. Though whatever we do is to earn the blessings of Almighty, we need to continue our humane mannerism throughout the year. We also need to groom and engage our youth in productive social initiatives. Our environment is fast degrading we need to develop a vibrant force of Lions and Leos who shall not only be contributing their bit of services to environment and communities, they shall also have the vigour and zeal to protest against the environment unfriendly practices and try to snub the forces involved in damaging the natural resources.

Munir said that the Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad has further damaged the green cover and natural resources of the federal capital instead of improving the municipal services and environment.

Dr Murtaza Mughal said we have the best book that is never followed by us in true spirit. It gives all guidance we need to interact with people and the state. We are always obsessed by various isms and segregate nation on self-adopted interpretation of the Holy book. The interpretation shall not be infected by our own vested interest. He said Lions could play a great role in uplifting the poor communities.

Brigadier (r) Aslam Khan emphasised on the conservation of water. He said our religion stress upon conservation of nature and natural resources but unfortunately we the Muslims are not aware of the actual teachings. We only stress upon the rituals and prayers. Off course they are vital but the humanity and the nature conservation are rather more important to be practiced.