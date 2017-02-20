In the wake of increased threat levels, a formal request has been forwarded to the chief of Sindh’s police force to enhance security measures at the provincial assembly in Karachi.

This was confirmed by Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Khan Durrani in a talk with The News on Sunday.

He said a communiqué had been sent to IGP A D Khowaja and the Sindh home secretary in which the officials have been asked to ensure foolproof security arrangements at the provincial legislature.

Durrani said it was important to make sure that each and every vehicle that enters the assembly premises went through a thorough check. He stated that passes to media and visitors would also be issued after complete scrutiny, adding that plainclothed policemen should also be deployed in force.

Raids in city

As the country reels from a spate of terror attacks that have left over 100 people dead, police arrested dozens of suspected militants and criminals in raids conducted across the city on Sunday.

As per reports, the raids were carried out after officials received intelligence regarding presence of suspected criminals and terrorists.

According to officials, a door-to-door search operation was conducted in the city’s Pipri area.

Reports stated that as many 30 suspects were rounded up from the locality along with weapons and ammunition.

Another operation was undertaken in the metropolis’ Shireen Jinnah Colony were around 12 suspects were apprehended and taken for interrogation.

