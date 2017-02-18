Plans national level convention in Peshawar

NOWSHERA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Youth Assembly on Friday demanded the government to merge the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) into the province and make this region part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to compensate the people for the past lack of development.

The demand was made at a press conference addressed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Youth Assembly Chairman Danyyal Paracha, Deputy General Secretary Malik Bilal and other office-bearers, including Abid Jani, Malik Osama, Saddam Khan and Assad Khan.

Danyyal Paracha said the youth all over the country supported the Fata reforms. He urged the government to implement the reforms and give rights to the people of Fata as early as possible.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Youth Assembly chief said that the young people in the country were a power and they would continue to raise voice at every forum in the interest of the country. The office-bearer said the youth served as backbone in the development of the country.

"The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Youth Assembly is the best platform for polishing and highlighting the talent of the young generation," he added. Daniyal Paracha said the Youth Assembly forum was proving very helpful in solving the youth problems in better manners.

The office-bearer said the Youth Assembly was taking interest in solving the problems faced by the people of Fata. He said the Frontier Crimes Regulation (FCR) was creating troubles for the tribal people and that is why it was necessary to get rid of this unjust law.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Youth Assembly head said that it was time for the government to merge Fata with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and introduce reforms at the earliest. The office-bearer said that the people of Fata had suffered a lot due to years-long militancy.

"The inclusion of this region in the game-changer project is needed to enable the youth to play a role in the development of the country," he asserted. He said the Youth Assembly would arrange a Youth Convention in Peshawar next month that would be attended by the young people from other parts of the country.

