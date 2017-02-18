A 35-year-old woman was found dead in her apartment at Nisar Manzil in the Bohra Pir area on Friday.

According to DSP of the Eidgah police station Chaudhry Irshad, the woman was stabbed multiple times. The gold bangles adorning her wrists were also missing.

As per preliminary investigation, the woman had developed a dispute with her in-laws over the gold bangles that the attackers made away with, the DSP added.

The police officer added that a six-year-old daughter of the woman was out for tuitions when the mother was murdered.

He said a probe has been initiated to ascertain the cause of the murder and nab the culprits.

In an incident reported on February 15, a woman died while her daughter sustained injuries after they were shot at by unidentified men, allegedly over refusing a marriage proposal, inside their house in Madina Colony.

Zareena was shot dead while her daughter Sana was injured after they were fired at by men who had barged inside their home. The father, Shareef, was also present at home but remained unhurt, informed SHO Mominabad police station, Sabir Khattak.

The SHO said they had reached the house as soon as they received information, and found the women lying injured. The attackers managed to escape.

Both the women were shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where Zareena succumbed to her injuries.

