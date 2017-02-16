Islamabad

The Federal Directorate of Education has put off the typing test for promotion of lower clerical staff members of Islamabad’s government schools against 10 per cent quota until February 23.

The test was scheduled to take place on February 16.

The FDE oversees Islamabad’s government schools and colleges totalling more than 400.

According to a relevant official, the employees of BPS 1 to 6 working in Islamabad Model Colleges and Schools and FDE offices have applied for promotion to the post of lower division clerk against 10 per cent reserved quota.

Under the rules, only

the employees with matriculation, the minimum typing speed of 30 words per minute and three weeks basic IT training course conducted by the National

Information Technology Board are eligible for the promotion.

