FAISALABAD: The strike of the chemists and druggists against the amended drugs act entered the second day here on Tuesday.

All the medical stores and pharmacies remained closed in the city, creating problems for the patients. The chemists and druggists also took out rallies against the government. They chanted slogans against the health secretary. They were carrying placards and banners. They demanded withdrawal of the amended drugs act. Cancer patient commits suicide by jumping from hospital roof

Meanwhile, a cancer patient committed suicide here on Tuesday. Mukhtar Ahmad of Mian Channu had been suffering from cancer. He was under treatment in the Cancer Ward of the Allied Hospital for a long time but there was no visible improvement in his health. On the day of the incident, Mukhtar ended his life by jumping from the ward roof.

