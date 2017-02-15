NOWSHERA: A girl student, stated to be a US citizen of Pakistani origin, was killed while a Pakistan Army officer and his friend sustained injuries in a road accident on the Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway on Tuesday, police said.

The Motorway Police told the cops of the Misri Banda Police Station that an army officer, his friend and a girl were on way to Peshawar in a white-colour car from Islamabad on the Motorway when they met the accident.

They said the driver lost control over the steering wheel and the car overturned near Marhati Banda on the Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway.They said the girl identified as Ridha Mehrin Gul was killed on the spot while Lieutenant Muhammad Hassan and Hamza Javed, who was driving the car sustained injuries in the accident.

The girl’s body and both the injured were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Swabi. Hamza Javed told the police that Ridha Mehrin Gul was his friend and her family was settled in the US. He said Ridha Mehrin Gul was a student living in a private hostel in Islamabad. He said they were going to an Officers Mess in Peshawar.

Air Marshal (R) Iftikhar Ahmad, a relative of the deceased student, reached the hospital to take possession of the body.The police arrested Hamza Javed, who is the son of Commodore Muhammad Javed, and seized the vehicle.Meanwhile, the army officials shifted Lieutenant Muhammad Hassan to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH), took him into custody and started investigations into the incident.

